Afghan Crisis Resolution To Take Long If Foreign Nations Fail To Reach Consensus- Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 12:10 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Afghan crisis resolution will take too long if regional countries and other powers do not reach consensus, senior presidential adviser Qalamuddin Shinwari said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The peace process in Afghanistan has been extremely protracted and long so far.

I do not think we will no longer face these difficulties in the future. There will be difficulties. If regional countries and those located far from us do not arrive at a common understanding, then I think this process will take a very long time," Shinwari said.

This is not a purely Afghan war, since it "incinerates others," the presidential adviser believes.

"In addition, the peace in Afghanistan is not in the hands of Afghans," Shinwari concluded.

