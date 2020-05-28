UrduPoint.com
Afghan Forces Killed In First 'Taliban Attack' Since Ceasefire End

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:09 PM

Afghan forces killed in first 'Taliban attack' since ceasefire end

Seven members of the Afghan security forces were killed Thursday in an attack officials blamed on the Taliban, the first deadly assault since the end of a three-day ceasefire

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Seven members of the Afghan security forces were killed Thursday in an attack officials blamed on the Taliban, the first deadly assault since the end of a three-day ceasefire.

Taliban fighters attacked a checkpoint in Parwan, north of the capital, early Thursday, said Waheeda Shahkar, spokeswoman to the provincial governor.

"The Taliban have also suffered casualties," Shahkar told AFP, saying seven members of the Afghan forces died.

District police chief Hussain Shah said Taliban fighters set fire to the checkpoint, killing five security force personnel.

Two more were shot dead.

The Taliban have not commented.

It is the first attack that Afghan officials have blamed on the Taliban since theend of the surprise ceasefire offered by the militants and extending over the Eid al-Fitr festival.

Afghan security forces, however, carried out air strikes in the south on Wednesday that police said had killed 18 "militants".

