Afghan Interior Minister Calls On Taliban Militants To Withdraw From Battle Lines

Afghan Interior Minister Calls on Taliban Militants to Withdraw From Battle Lines

Afghan Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi on Monday urged Taliban militants to turn away from their leaders and leave the battle lines

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Afghan Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi on Monday urged Taliban militants to turn away from their leaders and leave the battle lines.

Speaking at the National Police academy in Kabul, Andarabi said that the Taliban movement had lost the spirit of war and was unable to continue fighting against Afghan forces.

"As the war in the northeast resumes, the Taliban leader in Baghlan [province] has been hiding in a cave, losing his friends and killing his fighters," he said.

The interior minister urged the Taliban militants to leave the terrorist ranks and join the Afghan forces.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The Afghan government forces have been engaging in combat with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to fight other insurgents as well, including militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

