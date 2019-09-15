UrduPoint.com
Afghan Politicians Remember About Elections Even Amid Peace Talks - Presidential Candidate

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Abdullah Abdullah, the chief executive of Afghanistan and a presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential election, told his supporters on Sunday that, while peace process in Afghanistan is important, he and his political allies do not ignore elections.

On September 28, Afghanistan is set to hold its presidential election.

Abdullah, who is running on the Stability and Partnership electoral ticket, is supported by Jamiat-e Islami, Wahdat-e Islami, and Junbish-e Milli political parties.

"Peace is the priority of the people, but now that there is an election, we are not inattentive for elections. If peace comes, nothing will stop us, neither the position, nor the power," Abdullah said.

Previously, the Afghan government decided to suspend the peace process until the country has a new president.

