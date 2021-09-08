Afghan Resistance Supporters Rally in Faizabad

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Residents of Faizabad, the capital of Afghanistan's northeastern Badakhshan province, took to the streets on Wednesday to support the resistance in their fight against the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia), one of the demonstrators told Sputnik.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, which operates in the Panjshir province, described as illegal the country's new interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.

Protesters are shouting out slogans such as "Long live Panjshir!" and "Long live the resistance!"

At the same time, women of Faizabad launched another protest rally demanding respect for their rights. The Taliban has a long history of hostility toward women, raising concerns from the international community that the new government will perpetuate the violence.

On Tuesday, the residents of Kabul staged a protest against the visit of the head of Pakistan's intelligence chief, Faiz Hamid, invited to the capital by the Taliban.

Large protests also took place in other regions of Afghanistan, with the participation of both men and women. According to media reports, two people were killed and eight were wounded during protests in the Afghan city of Herat. At least one more person was killed during a protest in the Parwan province, one of the demonstrators told Sputnik.

The Taliban intensified its offensive against the Afghan government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on August 15. The next day, the regime declared the end of the war. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year US military presence in Afghanistan. On September 6, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces to hold out against them.