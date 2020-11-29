Afghan State Minister Says Deadly Attack in Ghazni Shows Need for Immediate Ceasefire

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The bombing attack in Afghanistan's eastern city of Ghazni on Sunday, with dozens of casualties, has demonstrated the urgent need for a ceasefire, Afghan State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, who is also a government negotiator at peace talks with the Taliban, said.

Earlier in the day, an explosives-laden car detonated near a military base in Ghazni's Third District. The latest toll of casualties, as reported to Sputnik by a local police source, includes 31 people killed and 24 others injured, including civilians.

"Regrettably, dozens of heroic AFG soldiers & innocent citizens were killed in a bloody incident in Ghazni province this morning by the enemies of peace & stability.

Such shocking & inhumane incidents increasingly demonstrate the need for comprehensive & immediate ceasefire," Naderi said on Twitter.

The official offered condolences to the families of victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

No armed group has so far claimed the responsibility for the blast.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been underway in the Qatari capital of Doha since September 12. The key topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system and a range of social issues. The Taliban movement wants the country to adopt the Islamic system of governance. The intra-Afghan reconciliation ultimately pursues a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.