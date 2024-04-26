Open Menu

WB Director, Planning Minister Discuss Reforms In Development Projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) World Bank's (WB) Global Director for Governance Arturo Herrera Gutierrez on Friday called on Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal and discussed reforms aimed at improving development projects.

During the meeting, the minister apprised the WB official that the incumbent government was taking all possible steps to modernize the completion stages of development, utilizing modern technology and methods to ensure better results.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government had made all project details available online to ensure transparency, highlighting importance of effective monitoring and performance evaluation systems to attract more and more investment in the country. “A geographic information system has been established to track project progress.

Ahsan Iqbal said experts from all sectors had been invited to join the government's efforts to bring about positive change, adding relevant experts were involved in the project review process. “This has resulted in significant progress towards achieving project goals and timelines.”

Despite challenges in funding and resource allocation, the Planning minister said Pakistan had managed to save

Rs 7 billion from 2013 to 2018 through effective monitoring and resource utilization.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Planning ministry had been granted autonomous status since 2013, allowing it to function as a think tank and prioritize development projects.

He said the development budget had been increased threefold since 2013, demonstrating the government's commitment to progress.

