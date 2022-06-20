UrduPoint.com

Africa A 'hostage' Of Russia's Ukraine War: Zelensky Tells AU

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Africa a 'hostage' of Russia's Ukraine war: Zelensky tells AU

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Africa was "a hostage" of Russia's war on Ukraine which has spurred global food shortages and famine fears across the African continent

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Africa was "a hostage" of Russia's war on Ukraine which has spurred global food shortages and famine fears across the African continent.

But he said Kyiv was engaged in "complex negotiations" to unblock the grain trapped at its Black Sea ports by Russia's naval blockade.

"Africa is actually a hostage... of those who unleashed war against our state," Zelensky said in an address to the African Union.

Russia's invasion and its blockade of Ukraine's ports has paralysed grain exports from one of the world's largest producers, sparked dramatic grain and fertiliser shortages and put hundreds of millions of people at risk of hunger.

"This war may seem very distant to you and your countries. But the food prices that are catastrophically rising have already brought (the war) to the homes of millions of African families," he said.

"The unjust level of food prices, which has been provoked by the Russian war, is being painfully felt on all continents. Unfortunately, this can be a particular problem for your countries." Although the global grain crisis would last as long as Russia pressed its "colonial war", he said Ukraine was trying everything to free up its ports while also trying "to build a new logistical supply chain" for the 25 million tonnes of grain blocked inside its borders.

"We are conducting complex multilevel negotiations to unblock our Ukrainian ports. But there is no progress yet because no real tool has yet been found to ensure Russia does not attack them again," he admitted.

So far, global organisations had not yet found a way to convince Russia to end its invasion.

"That is why the food crisis in the world will continue as long as this colonial war continues." He said Kyiv wanted to "intensify" dialogue with African Union member states and would soon appoint a special representative for Africa.

And he also proposed opening discussion on a "major political and economic conference" on ties between Ukraine and Africa.

Senegalese President and African Union chair Macky Sall thanked Zelensky on Twitter and said Africa "remains committed to respecting the rules of international law, the peaceful resolution of conflict and the freedom of trade".

African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat also reiterated "the urgent need for dialogue to end the conflict to allow peace to return to the region and to restore global stability" in a posting on Twitter.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Resolution World Exports Ukraine Russia Twitter Progress May All From Million

Recent Stories

Senator Musadik expresses confidence over upcoming ..

Senator Musadik expresses confidence over upcoming financial stability

54 seconds ago
 Ex-footballer Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to tax fr ..

Ex-footballer Samuel Eto'o pleads guilty to tax fraud to avoid prison

57 seconds ago
 Three killed, one injured in lightning strike

Three killed, one injured in lightning strike

59 seconds ago
 Police arrests two most wanted criminals from abro ..

Police arrests two most wanted criminals from abroad

1 minute ago
 Wife sets husband on fire over domestic dispute

Wife sets husband on fire over domestic dispute

47 minutes ago
 Pre-monsoon rain fall: Capital's resource allocati ..

Pre-monsoon rain fall: Capital's resource allocation plan okayed for flood relie ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.