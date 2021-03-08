UrduPoint.com
Africa's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Near 4 Mln: Africa CDC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:12 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 3,958,121 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 3,958,121 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

African countries were facing several challenges, as they were in bad need of vaccines, Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, "our population has begun to face what is called pandemic fatigue. We have been doing this for one year and people are getting tired," he added.

He also emphasized the need to strictly adhere to public health precautionary measures.

The death toll from the pandemic stood at 105,561, while 3,536,160 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, according to the Africa CDC.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia, the agency noted.

South Africa has lost 50,647 lives to the disease, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt at 10,954 and Morocco at 8,676, according to the Africa CDC.

