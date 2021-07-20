After conquering Earth, Bezos completes new mission in space

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeff Bezos fulfilled his longtime dream of going into space Tuesday and potentially opening a door to space tourism -- possibly the next mission for the man who built one of Earth's biggest business empires

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Jeff Bezos fulfilled his longtime dream of going into space Tuesday and potentially opening a door to space tourism -- possibly the next mission for the man who built one of Earth's biggest business empires.

The Amazon founder spent a few minutes in space on reusable rocket built by his firm Blue Origin as part of a four-member crew, in a small step toward his stated goal of building floating space colonies.

The journey comes just two weeks after he stepped aside as chief executive of Amazon, which grew from a garage startup into one of the world's most formidable businesses.

Bezos, 57, remains executive chair at the technology and e-commerce colossus he founded 27 years ago. He founded Blue Origin in 2000, and has poured in billions of his money into the venture.

With a fortune worth more than $200 billion, Bezos has been at or near the top of the world's richest people, even after his divorce settlement.

He owns some 10 percent of Amazon, a behemoth with a presence in dozens of countries and some 1.3 million employees.

But Bezos often points to his humble beginnings: born to a teenage mother in Albuquerque, New Mexico and adopted at the age of four by his Cuban immigrant stepfather.

Bezos was attracted by computer science when the IT industry was in its infancy and studied engineering at Princeton University.

After graduating, he put his skills to work on Wall Street, where by 1990 he had risen to be a senior vice president at investment firm D.E. Shaw.

But about four years later he surprised peers by leaving his high-paid position to open an online bookseller called Amazon.com, backed by money from his parents.

-