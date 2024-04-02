Al Jazeera Condemns 'dangerous' Israel Action Against Network
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Al Jazeera on Monday condemned what it called "dangerous" moves by the Israeli government to ban the Qatar-based news channel amid a long-running battle over its reporting intensified by coverage of the Gaza war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will use new powers to stop Al Jazeera being shown in Israel, calling it a "terrorist channel".
Al Jazeera said "this latest measure comes as part of a series of systematic Israeli attacks to silence Al Jazeera".
It said this included the killing of one journalist before the October 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the deaths of two more network correspondents and the bombing of its office during the Gaza war since.
