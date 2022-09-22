UrduPoint.com

All EU Decisions, Including Sanctions, Veto Abolition, Made Unanimously - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 08:53 PM

All EU Decisions, Including Sanctions, Veto Abolition, Made Unanimously - Spokesperson

All decisions of the European Union on foreign policy issues, which include the imposition of sanctions, are taken unanimously until the relevant procedure is changed by a unanimous decision of all EU member states, European External Action Service spokesperson Peter Stano told RIA Novosti

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) All decisions of the European Union on foreign policy issues, which include the imposition of sanctions, are taken unanimously until the relevant procedure is changed by a unanimous decision of all EU member states, European External Action Service spokesperson Peter Stano told RIA Novosti.

On Tuesday, a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council was held, which discussed the issue of changing the decision-making mechanism in the EU from unanimous to majority voting, which should deprive member states of the opportunity to use the right of veto, including in matters of imposing and lifting sanctions. Czech EU Affairs Minister Mikulas Bek, who chaired the meeting, said at the final press conference that he was not optimistic about rapid progress in moving away from unanimous decision-making in the EU in favor of majority voting.

"Foreign policy decisions are subject to unanimity, unless the member states decide otherwise by unanimity. So far such a decision was not made and all foreign policy decisions continue to be made by unanimity," Stano said.

Earlier, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, spoke in favor of decision-making by a simple majority on foreign policy issues. He explained, in particular, that the accession of new countries to the EU would require abandoning the principle of unanimous decision-making. According to Borrell, the conflict in Ukraine showed that the EU must make "strategic decisions" fast. The European Parliament also supported the idea of moving to majority voting on issues related to foreign policy.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament European Union Progress National University All From

Recent Stories

Ex-Mississippi Human Services Dept. Director Plead ..

Ex-Mississippi Human Services Dept. Director Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge - Jus ..

2 minutes ago
 Meta Hints at Possible Trump Return to Facebook Be ..

Meta Hints at Possible Trump Return to Facebook Before 2024 Election - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Ulema to be consulted on arrangements for Eid Mila ..

Ulema to be consulted on arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH): Administrato ..

2 minutes ago
 Distt admin takes all possible steps to contain De ..

Distt admin takes all possible steps to contain Dengue spread: Admin East

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

4 minutes ago
 China's Xiamen Airlines orders 40 A320neo aircraft ..

China's Xiamen Airlines orders 40 A320neo aircraft

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.