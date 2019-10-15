UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 600 Terrorists Neutralized In Turkey's Operation In Syria - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Almost 600 Terrorists Neutralized in Turkey's Operation in Syria - Defense Ministry

The Turkish military has neutralized at least 595 Kurdish fighters, which Ankara designates as terrorists, in its ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Turkish military has neutralized at least 595 Kurdish fighters, which Ankara designates as terrorists, in its ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"A total of 595 PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists have been 'neutralized' since the beginning of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria," the ministry said.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group, while the Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party. The People's Defense Units (YPG) is the military wing of the PYD and the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces, against which Ankara has launched its offensive.

The Kurds have not yet commented on the defense ministry's data.

Operation Peace Spring was launched on Wednesday with the aim of neutralizing terrorists and creating a buffer zone at the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has since announced that two Turkish soldiers and 16 Syrian National Army fighters have been killed in the ensuing fighting. There have been civilian casualties reported from both sides.

The Turkish offensive has already been condemned by the international community, with Syria calling it a violation of its territorial integrity.

Related Topics

Army Syria Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Border From

Recent Stories

PM Khan to leave for Saudi Arabia today

3 minutes ago

Dengue cases dwindle in changing weather condition ..

2 minutes ago

Extinction Rebellion vow to fight on despite prote ..

2 minutes ago

Wirecard shares plunge on new Financial Times frau ..

2 minutes ago

World Food Day to be marked tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Beijing Urges Ankara to Stop Offensive in Syria, R ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.