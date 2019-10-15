(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Turkish military has neutralized at least 595 Kurdish fighters, which Ankara designates as terrorists, in its ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"A total of 595 PKK/PYD-YPG terrorists have been 'neutralized' since the beginning of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria," the ministry said.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is a Kurdish far-left militant and political group, while the Democratic Union Party (PYD) is a Kurdish democratic confederalist political party. The People's Defense Units (YPG) is the military wing of the PYD and the main component of the Syrian Democratic Forces, against which Ankara has launched its offensive.

The Kurds have not yet commented on the defense ministry's data.

Operation Peace Spring was launched on Wednesday with the aim of neutralizing terrorists and creating a buffer zone at the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has since announced that two Turkish soldiers and 16 Syrian National Army fighters have been killed in the ensuing fighting. There have been civilian casualties reported from both sides.

The Turkish offensive has already been condemned by the international community, with Syria calling it a violation of its territorial integrity.