Almost 6,500 People Killed Or Injured in Afghanistan in 1st Half of 2019 - AIHRC

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) As many as 6,487 people civilians were killed or injured in Afghanistan over the first half of 2019 , a recent research by the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) showed on Monday.

"Over the first six months of 2019, 1,611 civilians were killed in Afghanistan, while 4,876 others were injured in the same period, showing the 8.36 percent increase in comparison with the first half of 2018," the research said.

The AIHRC noted that the Taliban movement was responsible for 75 percent of civil deaths, while the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) for 3 percent, and the government forces for 11 percent.

The research added that those responsible for the rest of civil deaths were still unknown.

The statement came in the wake of the last week's deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan. Two blasts hit the mosque located in Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna during Friday prayers, killing over 70 people. The Afghan authorities have condemned the mosque blasts, blaming them on the Taliban and saying that such inhumane acts will not help them reach their goals. The Taliban, in turn, also condemned the attack and refuted having any involvement.