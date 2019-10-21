UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 6,500 People Killed Or Injured In Afghanistan In 1st Half Of 2019 - AIHRC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:26 PM

Almost 6,500 People Killed Or Injured in Afghanistan in 1st Half of 2019 - AIHRC

As many as 6,487 people civilians were killed or injured in Afghanistan over the first half of 2019, a recent research by the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) showed on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) As many as 6,487 people civilians were killed or injured in Afghanistan over the first half of 2019, a recent research by the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) showed on Monday.

"Over the first six months of 2019, 1,611 civilians were killed in Afghanistan, while 4,876 others were injured in the same period, showing the 8.36 percent increase in comparison with the first half of 2018," the research said.

The AIHRC noted that the Taliban movement was responsible for 75 percent of civil deaths, while the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) for 3 percent, and the government forces for 11 percent.

The research added that those responsible for the rest of civil deaths were still unknown.

The statement came in the wake of the last week's deadly terrorist attack in Afghanistan. Two blasts hit the mosque located in Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna during Friday prayers, killing over 70 people. The Afghan authorities have condemned the mosque blasts, blaming them on the Taliban and saying that such inhumane acts will not help them reach their goals. The Taliban, in turn, also condemned the attack and refuted having any involvement.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Same 2018 2019 Mosque Government

Recent Stories

WETEX 2019 features Sharjah Sustainable City&#039; ..

14 minutes ago

US Congressional Delegation Headed by Pelosi Visit ..

3 minutes ago

Anti Terrorism Court exempts Qureshi , Asad ,Shafq ..

3 minutes ago

DRAP seizes overpriced medicines in various cities ..

3 minutes ago

Government entities to provide consumer services v ..

28 minutes ago

Indian Govt. willing to sign Kartarpur Corridor ag ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.