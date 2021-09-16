Almost Half of Spaniards Back Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination - Poll

Almost half of Spaniards surveyed by a national pollster in September would want COVID-19 vaccination to become mandatory, even as Spain has seen cases decline steeply since a peak in July

A study conducted by the government-affiliated Centre for Sociological Research from September 1-13 found that 47.7% of those sampled wanted immunization to be obligatory for all.

Slightly over a quarter of 3,780 respondents agreed that no one should be forced to receive the vaccine, while 21.

8% said it depended on the case.

The Spanish health ministry estimates that three quarters of the population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 78.6% receiving at least one dose.

The poll found that 43% of unvaccinated Spaniards were ready to get the vaccine and were waiting for their turn, while 34.6% were not. Distrust was the main reason for refusing a shot among 26% of those who said they would not get vaccinated, followed by fear of side effects (20.4%).