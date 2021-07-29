Americans' Satisfaction With Treatment of Ethnic Asians Plunges During Pandemic - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Approval of US society's treatment of Asians fell to a record low amid series of violent, pandemic-related attacks on Asian-Americans in recent months, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday

"Currently, 46 percent are very or somewhat satisfied, a record low and down from 60 percent in 2020," Gallup said in a press release explaining the poll.

The Gallup survey conducted June 1-July 5, followed a year in which violence against Asian Americans spiked in several major cities, the release said.

US media reports typically cite anger directed at China, where pandemic began, as a cause of the attacks. However, Gallup noted a longer term deterioration in views toward ethnic Asians before novel coronavirus emerged.

The 14-percentage-point drop in the past year followed a 15-point decline in satisfaction with the treatment of Asians between 2016 and 2020, the release said.

Before 2016, Gallup typically found more than seven in 10 Americans satisfied with the way society treated Asian people in a polling series going back to 2001.

The poll also showed that 33 percent of Americans who are satisfied with US society's treatment of immigrants, the lowest recorded by Gallup during the past 2 decades.

However, the release noted that satisfaction with immigrants had steadily declined during the previous two decades.