UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ancient Asteroid Collision Boosts Biodiversity On Earth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:19 PM

Ancient asteroid collision boosts biodiversity on Earth

An international team of scientists found that a collision in the asteroid belt 470 million years ago diversified life on Earth

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :An international team of scientists found that a collision in the asteroid belt 470 million years ago diversified life on Earth.

The study published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances showed that the breakup of a major asteroid between Jupiter and Mars filled the entire inner solar system with enormous amounts of dust.

The dust led to a unique ice age and, subsequently, to higher levels of biodiversity, according to the study.

The blocking effect of the dust partially stopped sunlight reaching Earth and an ice age began, and the climate changed from being more or less homogeneous to becoming divided into climate zones: from Arctic conditions at the poles, to tropical conditions at the equator, according to the study. Then, the high diversity among invertebrates came as an adaptation to the new climate.

Researchers identified extraterrestrial helium isotopes incorporated in the petrified sea floor sediments in southern Sweden, since the asteroid dust, on its way to Earth, was enriched with helium when bombarded by the solar wind.

Some scientists proposed that it would be possible to place asteroids, much like satellites, in orbits around Earth so that they continuously liberate fine dust and hence partly block the warming sunlight, a method to cool the planet in an era of global warming.

"Our studies can give a more detailed, empirical based understanding of how this works, and this in turn can be used to evaluate if model simulations are realistic," said the paper's lead author Birger Schmitz, a professor of geology at Lund University.

Related Topics

Fine Lead Sweden From Million Satellites

Recent Stories

IAEA urged to continue promoting nuclear tech for ..

2 minutes ago

Law draft to ban polythene bags finalized

2 minutes ago

Japan's central bank keeps monetary policy unchang ..

4 minutes ago

New company gets space after old ones' poor perfor ..

4 minutes ago

Rain,wind-thunderstorm likely at scattered places ..

2 minutes ago

Govt incentivizes private sector to boost shipping ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.