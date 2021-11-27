(@FahadShabbir)

CHANGSHA, Nov. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Two pieces of bronze ware dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.) were unearthed in central China's Hunan Province, the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology said Friday.

A rare bronze wine vessel, weighing 13.45 kg, was found in the province's Yongqing Village in the city of Miluo.

According to archaeologists, it has a rare shape with a unique bulging-eyed animal face pattern.

Another bronze pot -- weighing 2.25 kg -- dating back to the same dynasty was also unearthed from the village simultaneously.

Archaeologists believe that the discovery will enrich the understanding of bronze culture in the Yangtze River Basin, and provide important evidence for the study of ancient Chinese bronze civilization.