UrduPoint.com

Ancient Bronze Ware Unearthed In China's Hunan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 03:58 PM

Ancient bronze ware unearthed in China's Hunan

Two pieces of bronze ware dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.) were unearthed in central China's Hunan Province, the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology said Friday

CHANGSHA, Nov. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Two pieces of bronze ware dating back to the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.) were unearthed in central China's Hunan Province, the provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology said Friday.

A rare bronze wine vessel, weighing 13.45 kg, was found in the province's Yongqing Village in the city of Miluo.

According to archaeologists, it has a rare shape with a unique bulging-eyed animal face pattern.

Another bronze pot -- weighing 2.25 kg -- dating back to the same dynasty was also unearthed from the village simultaneously.

Archaeologists believe that the discovery will enrich the understanding of bronze culture in the Yangtze River Basin, and provide important evidence for the study of ancient Chinese bronze civilization.

Related Topics

China Same Bronze From

Recent Stories

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Boutefl ..

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika 'change'

31 seconds ago
 Dark horse wins at Ski Cross World Cup in China

Dark horse wins at Ski Cross World Cup in China

32 seconds ago
 Russia registers 33,946 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registers 33,946 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 New air freight route links south China, Peru

New air freight route links south China, Peru

13 minutes ago
 Three more Chinese irrigation projects designated ..

Three more Chinese irrigation projects designated world heritage structures

17 minutes ago
 Preparations for LB elections completed, says PEC

Preparations for LB elections completed, says PEC

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.