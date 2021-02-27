Anger brews over prison death of Bangladesh writer

Hundreds of people in Bangladesh took part Saturday in a second day of demonstrations sparked by the death of a writer at a high security prison in a case that has drawn international concern

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Hundreds of people in Bangladesh took part Saturday in a second day of demonstrations sparked by the death of a writer at a high security prison in a case that has drawn international concern.

Protesters marched at the University of Dhaka chanting slogans condemning the government's treatment of Mushtaq Ahmed as well as other dissident writers, journalists and activists.

Another protest was staged at the National Press Club.

Demonstrators demanded the scrapping of Bangladesh's hardline Digital Security Act (DSA) under which Ahmed was imprisoned. The law has been used to crack down on dissent since it was enacted in 2018.

Security forces clashed with students in Dhaka on Friday night. Police said six people were arrested while activists said at least 30 were injured.