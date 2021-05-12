Angola Approves Use of Russian Single-Dose Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik Light - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Angola registered Russian single-dose coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Angola," the fund said.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. The effectiveness of the single-component vaccine is 79.4 percent in the period after 28 days from inoculation.

The calculation of effectiveness was carried out on the basis of data from Russians who received only one injection as part of the civilian mass vaccination program and did not receive a second injection for any reason between December 5, 2020 and April 15, 2021. The efficacy of about 80 percent exceeds that of many two-shot vaccines.

In March, Angola registered Russian two-dose vaccine Sputnik V under an emergency use authorization (EUA). Sputnik V has been approved for use in 64 countries with a total population of over 3.2 billion.