UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ankara Fine With Syrian Government Forces Entering Manbij Provided No Terrorists Remain

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:40 AM

Ankara Fine With Syrian Government Forces Entering Manbij Provided No Terrorists Remain

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkey has nothing against the Syrian government forces controlling the city of Manbij in the northeast of Syria, as long as terrorists are wiped out in the area, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"In the end it's their [Syrian] land," Erdogan stressed on Tuesday, telling Turkish journalists that the entry of Syrian government forces is not "a very negative development" but it is important that the area is cleared of terrorist organizations.

According to the Turkish president, the residents of Manbij are predominantly (85-90%) Arabs, not Kurds, whom Ankara believes to be linked to the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), branded a terrorist organization by Turkey.

"We ask them [Syrian government]: 'Will the terrorists remain or not?' And I have told reputable [Russian President Vladimir] Putin the same thing. If you are clearing Manbij of terrorists, please ensure this [that terrorists are eliminated]," Erdogan said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said that Syrian government forces had retaken control of Manbij and the surrounding areas after US servicemen left their bases northwest of the city.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Manbij Same Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Government Arab

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

3 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

3 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

3 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

3 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

3 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.