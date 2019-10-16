Ankara Fine With Syrian Government Forces Entering Manbij Provided No Terrorists Remain

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkey has nothing against the Syrian government forces controlling the city of Manbij in the northeast of Syria, as long as terrorists are wiped out in the area, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"In the end it's their [Syrian] land," Erdogan stressed on Tuesday, telling Turkish journalists that the entry of Syrian government forces is not "a very negative development" but it is important that the area is cleared of terrorist organizations.

According to the Turkish president, the residents of Manbij are predominantly (85-90%) Arabs, not Kurds, whom Ankara believes to be linked to the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), branded a terrorist organization by Turkey.

"We ask them [Syrian government]: 'Will the terrorists remain or not?' And I have told reputable [Russian President Vladimir] Putin the same thing. If you are clearing Manbij of terrorists, please ensure this [that terrorists are eliminated]," Erdogan said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's Defense Ministry said that Syrian government forces had retaken control of Manbij and the surrounding areas after US servicemen left their bases northwest of the city.