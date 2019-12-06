Ankara Harshly Decries Police Attack on Turkish Reporter During Paris Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Ankara strongly denounces police actions during recent protests in Paris that saw a Turkish journalist sustaining an eye injury, the Turkish presidential administration's communications director said on Friday.

According to the country's Anadolu news agency, its photojournalist, Mustafa Yalcin, was injured in an eye when a gas canister used by the law enforcement officers in clashes with protesters hit him, breaking his mask. Yalcin was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the French police's assault on Mustafa Yalcin, a photojournalist with Anadolu Agency, with a gas canister during the protests in Paris.

The Directorate of Communications, together with the relevant agencies of the Republic of Turkey, will continue to monitor the situation," Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter.

France was rocked by a major nationwide strike on Thursday. The country's train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees have been angered by President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reform. Specifically, the government is planning to replace a patchwork of various retirement plans - tailored for various professionals using sector-specific benefits - with a points-based scheme. Currently, the nation's current pension system is considered one of the most generous in the world.