Anti-missile defences tested to protect 'sensitive' sites: Iran

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Iranian military said Wednesday it had successfully tested anti-missile defences for "sensitive" sites during war games in central Iran, after Israeli and US warnings over its nuclear programme.

"The country's air defences are perfectly prepared to protect sensitive and vital installations through a multi-layered defence system," said General Amir-Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya airbase at Semnan, quoted by Fars news agency.

The exercises, which began on Tuesday, combined the army's "Majid" defence system with the "Dezful" system of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to destroy incoming cruise missiles.

Iran's central region is home to the Natanz enrichment plant and other nuclear sites.