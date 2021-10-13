UrduPoint.com

Anti-missile Defences Tested To Protect 'sensitive' Sites: Iran

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:05 PM

Anti-missile defences tested to protect 'sensitive' sites: Iran

The Iranian military said Wednesday it had successfully tested anti-missile defences for "sensitive" sites during war games in central Iran, after Israeli and US warnings over its nuclear programme

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Iranian military said Wednesday it had successfully tested anti-missile defences for "sensitive" sites during war games in central Iran, after Israeli and US warnings over its nuclear programme.

"The country's air defences are perfectly prepared to protect sensitive and vital installations through a multi-layered defence system," said General Amir-Qader Rahimzadeh, commander of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya airbase at Semnan, quoted by Fars news agency.

The exercises, which began on Tuesday, combined the army's "Majid" defence system with the "Dezful" system of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to destroy incoming cruise missiles.

Iran's central region is home to the Natanz enrichment plant and other nuclear sites.

Related Topics

Army Iran Nuclear Semnan Dezful

Recent Stories

Emirates Global Aluminium publishes fourth annual ..

Emirates Global Aluminium publishes fourth annual Sustainability Report

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Autodrome to hold region’s biggest Histori ..

Dubai Autodrome to hold region’s biggest Historic F1 race to relive1981 Dubai ..

23 minutes ago
 NA body on Science, technology passes "The Nation ..

NA body on Science, technology passes "The National Metrology Institute of Paki ..

3 minutes ago
 US Orders New Safety Checks for Boeing 777 Pivot B ..

US Orders New Safety Checks for Boeing 777 Pivot Bulkheads - Federal Aviation Ag ..

3 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two members of currency smuggling gang ..

FIA arrests two members of currency smuggling gang

16 minutes ago
 Imposters conducting raids in bird sellers market; ..

Imposters conducting raids in bird sellers market; alerts Wildlife dept

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.