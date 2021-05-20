UrduPoint.com
Arctic Council Members Express Desire To Cooperate As Russia Assumes Chairmanship

2021-05-20

Arctic Council Members Express Desire to Cooperate as Russia Assumes Chairmanship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The member states of the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental organization promoting dialogue in the polar region, on Thursday voiced their intention to cooperate with Russia as it takes over the chairmanship of the forum for the next two years.

On Thursday, the foreign ministers of the Arctic nations and representatives of the Indigenous Permanent Participants are meeting in Reykjavik. The forum marks the Arctic Council's 25th anniversary and the transfer of the chairmanship from Iceland to Russia.

"I would like to welcome the incoming Russian chairmanship. I look forward to our cooperation," Jeppe Kofod, Danish minister of foreign affairs, said.

This sentiment was shared by Greenland's minister of foreign affairs, business, trade and climate, Pele Broberg.

"I would like to welcome the incoming Russian chairmanship. On behalf of the government of Greenland, we look forward to our cooperation and we welcome the plans for increased focus on sustainable economic development during your chairmanship.

We also share the wish for greater opportunities for trade and business in the Arctic, and increase people-to-people contact. To our Russian friends, may you have a successful chairmanship," Greenland's minister of foreign affairs, business, trade and climate," Broberg said.

Pekka Haavisto, Finland's foreign minister, also wished top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and his Arctic team all the best in steering the council onwards.

"Russia will now take the helm for the next two years. I wish minister Lavrov and his Arctic team all the best in steering the council onwards," Haavisto said.

The members of the council have also unanimously adopted a new strategic plan for the region's development until 2030.

