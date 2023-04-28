(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The 45th Moscow International Film Festival awarded the top prize on Thursday to "Three Brothers," a movie about siblings struggling with life in Argentinian Patagonia.

Argentine director Francisco Paparella received the Golden Saint George statuette for the Best Film at a solemn ceremony at the Rossiya movie theater in Moscow, which has been hosting the oldest Russian film festival since 1935.

The Best Director Award and the Silver Saint George statuette went to Mexican director Tonatiuh Garcia for his "Black Moon" movie about a Mexican family making life-changing choices.

Chinese director Lu Helai's short, "Everything," about the relationship of a simple boy and a girl who can transform into everything, was declared the winner of the festival's Short Film Competition.

Bulgarian director Theodore Ushev's "Phi1.618," which tells the story of a nation of biologically perfect humans who are preparing to leave the Earth, was handed the Special Award by the Jury.

The Silver Saint George Award for Best Actor went to Fernando Arze for his role in "The Ones From Below" by Bolivia's Alejandro Quiroga, while Kaho Seto won the Silver Saint George for Best Actress for starring in the "Drifting Flowers, Flowing Days" by Japan's Yutaka Tsunemachi.