UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentine Paleontologists Discover New Species Of Reptile Living 230Mln Years Ago- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:47 PM

Argentine Paleontologists Discover New Species of Reptile Living 230Mln Years Ago- Reports

Argentine paleontologists have discovered in the country's northwestern province of La Rioja a new species of reptile that lived 230 million years ago, according to the National University of La Matanza's CTYS scientific agency

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Argentine paleontologists have discovered in the country's northwestern province of La Rioja a new species of reptile that lived 230 million years ago, according to the National University of La Matanza's CTYS scientific agency.

According to the scientific agency, the new species of Rhynchosaurs � four-legged herbivores about three meters (9.8 feet) long that lived at the times of the first dinosaurs � was discovered in the Talampaya National Park.

The scientists found fragments of the skull, jaw, part of the sacrum, tail vertebrae and part of the thigh, which belong to different animals and have been collected over the past 10 years. Research has shown that they belong to a new species.

Related Topics

La Rioja National University Million

Recent Stories

President emphasizes need for regional peace to al ..

9 minutes ago

World Social Justice Day to be marked on Feb 20

3 minutes ago

Internet facility still slow in IIOJK

6 minutes ago

Over Half of US Citizens Want to See Trump Out of ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, first Certified Agile government or ..

23 minutes ago

UPDATE 2 - Moscow Paralyzed by Huge Traffic Jams i ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.