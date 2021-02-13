Argentine Paleontologists Discover New Species of Reptile Living 230Mln Years Ago- Reports

Argentine paleontologists have discovered in the country's northwestern province of La Rioja a new species of reptile that lived 230 million years ago, according to the National University of La Matanza's CTYS scientific agency

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Argentine paleontologists have discovered in the country's northwestern province of La Rioja a new species of reptile that lived 230 million years ago, according to the National University of La Matanza's CTYS scientific agency.

According to the scientific agency, the new species of Rhynchosaurs � four-legged herbivores about three meters (9.8 feet) long that lived at the times of the first dinosaurs � was discovered in the Talampaya National Park.

The scientists found fragments of the skull, jaw, part of the sacrum, tail vertebrae and part of the thigh, which belong to different animals and have been collected over the past 10 years. Research has shown that they belong to a new species.