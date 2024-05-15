'Heinous Attack': Leaders Condemn Shooting Of Slovak PM
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 10:27 PM
World leaders reacted with shock and condemnation after Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday in what officials said was an assassination attempt
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) World leaders reacted with shock and condemnation after Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds Wednesday in what officials said was an assassination attempt.
- Ukraine 'strongly condemns' -
"We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state's head of government. Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- Italy voices 'deep shock' -
"I learned with deep shock the news of the cowardly attack," Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement that also stressed the her government's "strongest condemnation of all forms of violence and attacks on the cardinal principles of democracy and freedom".
- NATO chief urges 'speedy recovery' -
"I wish him strength for a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with Robert Fico, his loved ones, and the people of Slovakia," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
- Germany calls for 'end to violence in politics' -
"I am deeply shocked by the news of the cowardly attack on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, also calling for an end to "violence in European politics".
- Hungary slams 'heinous attack' -
"I was deeply shocked by the heinous attack against my friend, Prime Minister Robert Fico. We pray for his health and quick recovery! God bless him and his country!," said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
- EU says 'violence undermines democracy' -
"I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family," said EU chief Ursula von der Leyen
- Serbia 'prays for wounded PM' -
"I am shocked by the attempted assassination of Robert Fico, a great friend to me and to Serbia. Dear friend, I pray for you and for your health," said Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic.
bur-jm/gv
Recent Stories
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season
Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June
Governor expresses sorrow on Major Babar Khan martyrdom in Zhob’s Sambaza
Pak-Latvia BPC review positive trajectory in bilateral ties
Tunisia remands journalists arrested over critical comments
IESCO ensures uninterrupted power supply despite sudden surge in heat intensity
Singapore's Lawrence Wong sworn in as new prime minister
More Stories From World
-
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis54 seconds ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity56 seconds ago
-
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season59 seconds ago
-
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June7 minutes ago
-
Tunisia remands journalists arrested over critical comments47 seconds ago
-
Singapore's Lawrence Wong sworn in as new prime minister51 seconds ago
-
Putin heads to Beijing seeking greater support for war effort52 seconds ago
-
Philippine boats sail towards disputed reef despite China warning42 seconds ago
-
State of emergency set for France's New Caledonia after deadly riots29 seconds ago
-
Charismatic cleric turns protest firebrand in Armenia5 minutes ago
-
Robert Fico, polarising populist veteran of Slovak politics31 seconds ago
-
French police hunt killers in prison van ambush33 seconds ago