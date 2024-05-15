State Of Emergency Set For France's New Caledonia After Deadly Riots
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 10:34 PM
President Emmanuel Macron moved Wednesday to declare a state of emergency in France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia after a second night of rioting that left four dead, including a gendarme, and hundreds wounded
Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron moved Wednesday to declare a state of emergency in France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia after a second night of rioting that left four dead, including a gendarme, and hundreds wounded.
Anger over constitutional reforms from Paris boiled over again after the lower house of parliament overnight backed a hotly-disputed voting reform that the representatives of the indigenous Kanak population say weighs against them.
Despite heavily armed security forces fanning out across the capital Noumea, and the ordering of a nighttime curfew, rioting continued overnight virtually unabated in the worst violence there since the 1980s.
New Caledonia, which lies between Australia and Fiji, is one of several French territories spanning the globe from the Caribbean and Indian Ocean to the Pacific that remain part of France in the post-colonial era.
Colonised by France from the second half of the nineteen century, it already has special status within France unlike other overseas territories.
While it has on three occasions rejected independence in referendums, independence retains support particularly among the indigenous Kanak people.
Macron warned that any further violence would be met with an "unyielding" response and called for a resumption of political dialogue to end the unrest, the Elysee said in a statement.
"The president has requested that the decree aimed at declaring a state of emergency in New Caledonia be included on the agenda" of a cabinet meeting this afternoon, the presidency said.
Recent Stories
PM directs addressing issues, concerns of Sindh govt. over development
Courts give jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
SC seeks progress report on appointment of VCs in universities
Punjab Police arrests two more POs
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
06 ice factories face Rs100,000 fine on presence of insects, lizards in producti ..
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season
Govt committed to support business community:Finance Minister
PTI founder's matrimonial case adjourned till May 23
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM
More Stories From World
-
US drug deaths decline, hinting at progress against opioid crisis5 minutes ago
-
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity5 minutes ago
-
Digital innovations improve Tawaf ritual for 1445H Hajj season5 minutes ago
-
Biden, Trump agree to first presidential debate in June11 minutes ago
-
'Heinous attack': Leaders condemn shooting of Slovak PM11 minutes ago
-
Tunisia remands journalists arrested over critical comments5 minutes ago
-
Singapore's Lawrence Wong sworn in as new prime minister5 minutes ago
-
Putin heads to Beijing seeking greater support for war effort5 minutes ago
-
Philippine boats sail towards disputed reef despite China warning4 minutes ago
-
Charismatic cleric turns protest firebrand in Armenia9 minutes ago
-
Robert Fico, polarising populist veteran of Slovak politics4 minutes ago
-
French police hunt killers in prison van ambush4 minutes ago