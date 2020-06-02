UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentinian Flag Carrier's Revenues Drop By 97% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Head

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Argentinian Flag Carrier's Revenues Drop by 97% Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Head

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Pablo Ceriani, the president of Argentina's flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas, said on Monday that the airline's revenues have fallen by 97 percent as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, as a company representative told Sputnik that 7,500 employees may be temporarily suspended with pay.

"It is clear that many airlines will not be able to survive this crisis. We must take all necessary measures to overcome it and be able to proceed with our development plans ... At a time when the aircraft industry is paralyzed, and the revenues of Aerolineas Argentinas have fallen by roughly 97 percent, we must take action," Ceriani wrote on Twitter.

The president added that talks have begun with unions to negotiate the temporary suspension of workers in June and July with pay.

A company representative told Sputnik that roughly 7,500 employees will be placed on temporary suspension. The representative from the airline said that employees are expected to receive 75 percent of their pay while they are suspended.

The global airline industry has been one of the most severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak that has seen almost all international and domestic passenger air travel suspended.

According to a study conducted by the International Air Transport Association in April, airlines are expected to lose $314 billion in passenger revenue in 2020 as a result of the epidemiological crisis.

Related Topics

Twitter Company Argentina April May June July 2020 All From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

1 hour ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

3 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.