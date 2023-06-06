UrduPoint.com

Armed Forces Of Russia, China Conduct Air Patrol Above Sea Of Japan, East China Sea

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 09:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The armed forces of Russia and China on Tuesday conducted the sixth joint air patrol in the airspace of the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In line with the annual plan of cooperation between the armies of China and Russia, on June 6, the two sides organized and carried out the sixth joint strategic air patrol in the respective airspace of the Sea of Japan and East China Sea," the ministry said.

No other details are available yet.

