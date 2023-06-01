UrduPoint.com

Armenia-Azerbaijan Top Diplomats To Hold Talks In Washington On June 12 - Pashinyan

The talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will be held in Washington on June 12, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will be held in Washington on June 12, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

"On June 12, a meeting in the format of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will begin in the United States, Washington," Pashinyan said during a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community of Moldova.

The meeting of a workgroup of Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan on regional communications will be held in Moscow on June 2, the official added.

