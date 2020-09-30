UrduPoint.com
Armenia Does Not Seek Bringing Peacekeepers To Karabakh - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Armenia is not looking into deploying peacekeepers to Karabakh in light of clashes with Azerbaijani forces, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured on Wednesday.

"As for your question, this is not on the agenda," Pashinyan said at a press conference.

According to the prime minister, Armenia is closely cooperating with the Collective Security Treaty Organization but "whether we should launch certain procedures or not is another question."

More Stories From World

