Armenia Raises Objections to CSTO Draft Statement on Prohibition of Bio Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Armenian National Assembly Deputy Speaker Hakob Arshakyan on Thursday presented objections to a draft statement of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) on the inadmissibility of the development of biological and toxin weapons.

"The RA NA Vice President Hakob Arshakyan presented objections during the debate of the draft statement of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly on Prohibition of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons," the Armenian parliament said in a statement.

Armenia's objections will be addressed at an extraordinary meeting before the CSTO PA Council on November 29, the Armenian parliament said.

The parliament did not specify the objections of the Armenian side.

The CSTO's legislative body has also discussed draft recommendations on improving legislation of electoral processes and the protection of sovereignty of member states: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

In March, the Armenian National Security Service circulated a statement urging the relevant authorities to inspect the activities of 12 biolaboratories operating in the country which Moscow claimed were funded by the US. At the same time, the Armenian authorities promises that the scientific cooperation of the republic with other countries does not and will not pose a threat to Russia.