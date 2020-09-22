UrduPoint.com
Armenia's Opposition Parties Plan Nationwide Rally on October 8 - Dashnaktsutyun

Armenia's opposition parties Dashnaktsutyun, Prosperous Armenia and Homeland are planning to hold a nationwide rally in the capital of Yerevan on October 8, according to their joint statement out on Tuesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Armenia's opposition parties Dashnaktsutyun, Prosperous Armenia and Homeland are planning to hold a nationwide rally in the capital of Yerevan on October 8, according to their joint statement out on Tuesday.

"Assessing the current situation in the country, considering the formation of the national power of a new quality inevitable, Prosperous Armenia, Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun and Homeland convene a nationwide rally on October 8 at 18:00 [14:00 GMT] on Freedom Square [in Yerevan]," the statement said, as quoted on the official website of the Dashnaktsutyun party.

The opposition also said that the country's development prospects were under threat and accused the ruling political force of inability to confront the challenges the nation is facing.

