Assad, Russian Delegation Discuss Attempts To Disrupt Conference On Refugees - Damascus

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:43 PM

Syrian President Bashar Assad has discussed with a high-level Russian delegation led by Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev issues related to the attempts by a number of countries to disrupt the international conference on refugees in Damascus, the Syrian presidential office said on Thursday

The conference on the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland scheduled to take place from November 10-12 was initiated by Moscow.

"The negotiations touched upon actions against the conference, especially attempts by a number of countries to disrupt the event and attempts to pressure countries wishing to participate [in the conference]," the office said in a statement.

According to the statement, a number of countries try to politicize the conference, which is purely humanitarian and aims at returning refugees home.

The Russian delegation also briefed Assad on the results of its recent visits to neighboring countries hosting a large number of Syrian refugees, the statement added.

Earlier in October, the delegation visited Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

