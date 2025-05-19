Open Menu

Astana Hosts Night Of Museums

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:10 AM

Astana hosts Night of Museums

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Astana-based National Museum of Kazakhstan has hosted the 2025 Night of Museums cultural and educational event dedicated to the International Museum Day, Kazinform news Agency reports.

The event was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information and the Mayor’s Office of Astana.The program of the event includes exhibitions and interactive programs, artistic performances and master classes.

The Night of Museums has been held at the National Museum of the Kazakhstan annually since 2015.

Last year, the number of visitors reached 23,000, while in 2016, their number was 30,000. In 2017, the event was held twice and was visited by more than 39,000 people. The first one was dedicated to the Nauryz holiday, and the second one - to the International Museum Day.

In 2018, the National Museum welcomed more than 37,000 visitors, and in 2019 – more than 42,000. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Night of Museums was held online, on the official website of the Museum.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

14 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

14 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

1 day ago
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

1 day ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

1 day ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

1 day ago
 UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

1 day ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

1 day ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World