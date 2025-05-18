US President Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque In Abu Dhabi
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 18, 2025 | 12:55 AM
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 May, 2025) US President Donald Trump has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The visit started with a solemn stop at the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where the US President and his accompanying delegation paid tribute to the UAE’s Founding Father and reflected on his enduring legacy that laid the foundations for promoting tolerance, coexistence and peace around the world.
During the tour, the US President and his accompanying delegation explored the mosque’s halls and outer courtyards, receiving insights into the mosque’s role in fostering intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse cultures and faiths.
They were also briefed on the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s efforts to promote the values of islam, and strengthen cross-cultural and civilisational exchange worldwide.
The US President and his delegation were additionally guided through the history of the mosque and its distinctive architectural and artistic features, which reflect the rich heritage of Islamic architecture across the centuries, embodied through intricate designs and engineering elements that showcase the beauty of traditional Arab and Islamic culture.
Recent Stories
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
More Stories From World
-
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan2 minutes ago
-
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan consulate building in New York illuminated in green to mark 'Youm-e-Tashakkur'3 hours ago
-
Setting New Standards: Govt’s Hajj Scheme earns praise for value, ease: Abdul Wahab Soomro3 hours ago
-
Pakistan geological treasures dazzle at Nanjing Expo5 hours ago
-
Selfless Souls: Pakistani Mouavin returns lost expensive phone to Iraqi woman pilgrim6 hours ago
-
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed During President Trump� ..7 hours ago
-
Pak Consulate building New York illuminated in green to mark 'Youm-e-Tashakur'11 hours ago
-
Hainan EF account business volume exceeds 120 bln yuan11 hours ago
-
38,229 Pakistani intending pilgrims landed in holy land so far11 hours ago
-
Gazans ‘in terror’ after another night of deadly Israeli strikes and siege11 hours ago