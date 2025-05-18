Open Menu

US President Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque In Abu Dhabi

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 18, 2025 | 12:55 AM

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 May, 2025) US President Donald Trump has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The visit started with a solemn stop at the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where the US President and his accompanying delegation paid tribute to the UAE’s Founding Father and reflected on his enduring legacy that laid the foundations for promoting tolerance, coexistence and peace around the world.
During the tour, the US President and his accompanying delegation explored the mosque’s halls and outer courtyards, receiving insights into the mosque’s role in fostering intercultural dialogue and mutual understanding among diverse cultures and faiths.


They were also briefed on the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre’s efforts to promote the values of islam, and strengthen cross-cultural and civilisational exchange worldwide.
The US President and his delegation were additionally guided through the history of the mosque and its distinctive architectural and artistic features, which reflect the rich heritage of Islamic architecture across the centuries, embodied through intricate designs and engineering elements that showcase the beauty of traditional Arab and Islamic culture.

