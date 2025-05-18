Open Menu

UAE President Awards Order Of Zayed To US President In Recognition Of Efforts To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 18, 2025 | 01:01 AM

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan awarded the Order of Zayed - the UAE’s highest civilian honour granted to heads of state - to US President Donald Trump in recognition of his efforts to enhance cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United States.


The award also reflects the UAE’s pride in the close and longstanding partnership between the two countries.
His Highness commended President Trump’s role in reinforcing bilateral ties, stating, “By awarding the Order of Zayed to President Donald Trump, we express our appreciation for his efforts to strengthen the ties that unite the UAE and US while underscoring our shared commitment to further expanding cooperation.

