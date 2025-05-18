PSL X: Quetta Gladiators Beat Multan Sultans By Two Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2025 | 07:29 PM
Gladiators successfully chased the target of 186-run in 28th match of PSL X at Rawalpindi today
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2025) Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets in the 28th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Multan Sultans had set a target of 186 runs for Quetta Gladiators to chase Batting first, Multan Sultans scored 185 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.
Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed after scoring just 4 runs. Opener Yasir Khan stood out with 45 runs, while Jahanzeb Sultan contributed 25 runs.
Tayyab Tahir scored 36, Shahid Aziz made 29, Humayun Altaf 16, and Peter Hatzoglou was out for 1 run.
Usman Tariq took three wickets, while Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, and Khurram Shehzad claimed one wicket each.
While chasing the target, Quetta Gladiators' Hassan Nawaz remained unbeaten with 67 runs, and Khawaja Nafi was another key performer with 51 runs.
hahid Aziz of the Sultans was notable with the ball, taking three wickets.
Earlier, Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first, saying they would try to end the league with a win.
On the occasion, Quetta Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel stated that they aimed to reach the playoffs with a victory in the match.
Playing XIs
Multan Sultans:
Captain Mohammad Rizwan, Jahanzeb Sultan, Tayyab Tahir, Humayun Altaf, Yasir Khan, Mohammad Amir Barkai, Shahid Aziz, Peter Hatzoglou, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammad Hasnain, and Ubaid Shah.
Quetta Gladiators:
Captain Saud Shakeel, Avishka Fernando, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Nafi, Dinesh Chandimal, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Wasim, and Khurram Shehzad.
