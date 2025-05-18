Open Menu

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi To Lock Horns Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2025 | 07:42 PM

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

The 29th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) is all set to start at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2025) Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the 29th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Sunday night.

The both teams are quite excited to take on each other.

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Lahore Qalandars Sunday Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

11 minutes ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

19 hours ago
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

19 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

19 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

19 hours ago
 UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

19 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Sports