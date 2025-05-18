PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi To Lock Horns Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2025 | 07:42 PM
The 29th match of Pakistan Super League X (PSL X) is all set to start at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2025) Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in the 29th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL X) at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Sunday night.
The both teams are quite excited to take on each other.
