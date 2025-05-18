PHMM provides free medical treatment to 9,170 intending pilgrims so far: Dr Shaheer

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM) has provided free medical treatment to a total of 9,170 intending pilgrims in Saudi Arabia since April 29.

Sharing details with APP on Sunday, PHMM Director Colonel Muhammad Shaheer Jamal said that out of the total, 6,504 pilgrims were treated in Makkah, while 2,566 received free treatment in Madinah during the said period.

He said that most patients reported body itch, fever,throat infections, warm feet, flu and musculoskeletal disorders.

He said that around 30 serious patients were referred to the Saudi German Hospital for advanced treatment. Out of these, 25 have been discharged, while five are still admitted. The Saudi German Hospital also provides state of the art health care facilities to the pilgrims free of cost without charging a single penny, he remarked.

Dr Shaheer said that 232,951 medicines have also been dispensed to the pilgrims so far.

Regarding diagnostic procedures, he said that 218 laboratory tests, 79 X-rays, 97 dental procedures, 21 ultrasounds, and 97 ECGs have been performed. Moreover, 125 minor surgical procedures have also been conducted in the hospitals so far, he added.

Responding to a question, Dr Shaheer said that no cases of communicable diseases have been reported so far, adding that PHMM shares daily updates with Saudi health authorities in this regard.

He noted that due to the recent surge in temperatures, dehydration cases have been on the rise and are being managed with IV infusions and Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS).

Col. Shaheer Jamal advised pilgrims to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, juices, and Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), especially with the expected hot weather. "We have a sufficient stock of ORS and intravenous fluids to meet the demand of intending pilgrims," he said.

He further advised pilgrims to wear face masks, use umbrellas, avoid direct sun exposure, and maintain hydration—preferably with ORS—to protect their health during the Hajj, which begins on the 8th of Zilhaj.

Dr. Shaheer Jamal said that PHMM is fully prepared to handle any medical emergencies during the pilgrimage. With 306 dedicated team members and a substantial stock of medicines, the mission is committed to providing comprehensive healthcare services to Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Since the launch of the pre-Hajj flight operation on April 29, the PHMM has been operating around the clock. The team, comprising various medical specialists, works in three shifts across two hospitals and 12 dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah.

This year, over 123,000 Pakistanis are expected to perform Hajj under both government and private schemes. "The Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission offers free medical treatment to all Pakistani pilgrims, regardless of the scheme under which they are performing Hajj," Col.

Shaheer explained.

He said that the mission team includes a wide range of specialists, such as cardiologists, pulmonologists, dermatologists, radiologists, gynecologists, ENT specialists, dentists, and pathologists. For the first time, public health specialists and physiotherapists have also been included, enhancing the mission’s capacity to meet diverse medical needs.

Col. Shaheer, a seasoned healthcare administrator with extensive experience in command, staff, and training roles, emphasized that the team is well-resourced. All medicines were brought from Pakistan after undergoing quality testing. These, along with modern medical equipment, ensure high-quality care for the pilgrims.

He said that Pakistan has partnered with the internationally recognized Saudi German Hospital Group and established a Supervisory Model to ensure the quality and continuity of care.

Healthcare facilities set up for the pilgrims include two fully operational hospitals—one in Makkah and one in Madinah—as well as 12 dispensaries (nine in Makkah, two in Madinah, and one in Jeddah).

The director said that in Makkah, pilgrims’ accommodations have been divided into 10 sectors, each with a designated dispensary. The main hospital serves one of these sectors.

He said that an additional dispensary is being set up in Sector 6 to provide better healthcare access to pilgrims at their doorstep.

The hospitals are equipped with modern X-ray, ultrasound, and laboratory facilities. Minor procedures can be performed on-site, while patients requiring advanced care are referred to Saudi hospitals.

Col. Muhammad Shaheer said that each dispensary operates around the clock with a team comprising one doctor, two paramedics, one pharmacist, and an ambulance.

He said that the mission’s 30-bed hospital includes separate male and female wards, as well as isolation rooms. Provision of healthcare facility during the Mashair (Hajj rituals) in Mina is the responsibility of the Saudi authorities, he added. He said that all medical mission members were selected through a transparent testing process conducted by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. They received training in both Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Life Support (ALS) protocols before deployment.

The mission has also implemented a digital data system to manage patient records and plans to publish a research paper at the end of the Hajj season based on the medical trends observed.

In response to a question, Dr Shaheer said that only one intending pilgrim, Khawaja Mehmood, aged 62 and a resident of Jhelum, passed away on May 4 in Madinah. He was laid to rest in Jannat-ul-Baqi.