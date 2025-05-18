Open Menu

UN Relief Chief Demands Rapid, Safe, Unimpeded Aid Delivery In Besieged Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 02:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Humanitarian workers demand access to the Gaza Strip and already have a plan in place to deliver life-saving aid to civilians, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said in a strong call issued on Saturday.

No aid has entered the enclave since Israel implemented a ban on 2 March and the entire population, more than two million people, is at risk of famine.

“As we demonstrated during the ceasefire this year – and every time we’ve been granted access – the United Nations and our humanitarian partners have the expertise, resolve and moral clarity to deliver aid at the scale necessary to save lives across Gaza,” Fletcher said in a statement.

Those proposing an alternative modality for aid distribution should not waste time, he added, as a plan already exists.

The document is “rooted in the non-negotiable principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.

” Furthermore, it is backed by a coalition of donors, as well as most of the international community, and ready to be activated if humanitarians are allowed to do their jobs.

“We have the people. We have the distribution networks. We have the trust of the communities on the ground. And we have the aid itself – 160,000 pallets of it – ready to move. Now,” he said.

Fletcher reiterated that the humanitarian community has done this before and can do it again.

“We know how to get our aid supplies registered, scanned, inspected, loaded, offloaded, inspected again, loaded again, transported, stored, protected from looting, tracked, trucked, monitored and delivered – without diversion, without delay, and with dignity. We know how to reach civilians in desperate need and stave off famine.”

He concluded the statement by saying “Enough. We demand rapid, safe, and unimpeded aid delivery for civilians in need. Let us work.”

