UAE, US Presidents Discuss Strategic Partnership, Regional Developments
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 18, 2025 | 01:01 AM
Trump and his accompanying delegation
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 May, 2025) President Trump also signed the guestbook at Qasr Al Watan, expressing his pleasure at visiting the UAE and meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
He affirmed the enduring and strategic nature of US-UAE relations and the continued efforts of both nations to reinforce these ties in support of shared development, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.
H.
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H.
Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of ministers and senior officials, as well as the delegation accompanying the US President.
Recent Stories
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..
PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments14 minutes ago
-
UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to strengthen bilatera ..14 minutes ago
-
UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi20 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan20 minutes ago
-
US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan consulate building in New York illuminated in green to mark 'Youm-e-Tashakkur'3 hours ago
-
Setting New Standards: Govt’s Hajj Scheme earns praise for value, ease: Abdul Wahab Soomro4 hours ago
-
Pakistan geological treasures dazzle at Nanjing Expo5 hours ago
-
Selfless Souls: Pakistani Mouavin returns lost expensive phone to Iraqi woman pilgrim7 hours ago
-
Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed During President Trump� ..7 hours ago
-
Pak Consulate building New York illuminated in green to mark 'Youm-e-Tashakur'11 hours ago
-
Hainan EF account business volume exceeds 120 bln yuan12 hours ago