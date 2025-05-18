Open Menu

UAE, US Presidents Discuss Strategic Partnership, Regional Developments

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 18, 2025 | 01:01 AM

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 May, 2025) President Trump also signed the guestbook at Qasr Al Watan, expressing his pleasure at visiting the UAE and meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He affirmed the enduring and strategic nature of US-UAE relations and the continued efforts of both nations to reinforce these ties in support of shared development, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.

H.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of ministers and senior officials, as well as the delegation accompanying the US President.

