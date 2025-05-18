PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars - See PSL 10 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

The Pakistan Super League 2025 ignites with one of its fiercest rivalries as Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars collide in a blockbuster that could reshape the playoff landscape. The HBL PSL Match 29 will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 8 PM PST.

Will Peshawar's tactical minds conquer Lahore? Or will Qalandars’ batting firepower prevail? If you are not in the stadium or can’t watch the action live on TV, stay tuned to UrduPoint to see the live score of HBL PSL 10 Match 29, Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars.

Head-to-Head PSL Past Records: Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars

Look at Peshawar Zalmi's performance against Lahore Qalandars in previous PSL seasons. In the last PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi played 21 matches against Lahore Qalandars and won 12. So, Peshawar Zalmi is the favourite to win the 29th match of PSL 2025.

Now, let's examine the past performance of each team individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 104 PSL matches from 2016 to the previous season and won 55, with a 53.08% win percentage. They won the title once in PSL Season 02 and are fighting hard to qualify for the playoffs.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 94 PSL matches from PSL Season 1 to the last season and won 40 out of these 94 matches, with a 42.55% win percentage. Despite their poor performance in earlier PSL seasons, they have recently performed well and won the PSL championship twice. They play good cricket and want to be the top team again this season.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

The 5th match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 was against Lahore Qalandars. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.

Let’s review how Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars are doing against other teams in the HBL PSL Season 10.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their first match of PSL 10. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 216 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 136 runs. Gladiators won the match by 80 runs.

Zalmi faced Islamabad United in its second match of the season. They won the toss and decided to bat first. United scored 243 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 19th over, scoring just 141 runs, and United won the match by 102 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Multan Sultans in their third match this season. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmis scored 227 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Sultans were all out in the 16th over, scoring just 107 runs. Zalmi won the match by 120 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Karachi Kings in their 4th match in PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 17 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings chased the target in the last over, winning the match by two wickets with three balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators again in their 6th match of the season. Peshawar Zalmi again won the toss and decided to bowl first. Gladiators scored 178 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi was all out in the 16th over, scoring only 114 runs. Gladiators won the match by 64 runs.

The 7th match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 was against Islamabad. United won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 143 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by six wickets with 20 balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi again faced Multan Sultans in their eighth match this season. The Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. They were all out in the last over, scoring just 108 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in 13 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with 42 balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi faced Karachi Kings again in their 9th match in PSL 10. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kings scored 237 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Karachi Kings restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 214 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, winning the match by 23 runs.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in the tournament opener of PSL 10. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars were all out in the final over, scoring 139 runs. United chased the target in the 18th over, winning the match by eight wickets with 14 balls left.

Qalandars played their second match in PSL 10 against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 219 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators were all out in the 17th over, and Qalandars won the match by 79 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Karachi Kings in their third match in PSL 10. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 201 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings were all out in the last over, scoring 136 runs, and Qalandars won the match by 65 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Multan Sultans in their 4th match of PSL 10. Multan won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 228 runs at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In the second half, Sultans restricted Qalandars to 195 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in the 20 overs. Multan Sultans won the match by 33 runs.

The fifth match of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Qalandars were all out in the last over, scoring 129 runs. Peshawar Zalmi chased the target in the 17th over, winning the match by seven wickets with 20 balls left.

Lahore Qalandars played their sixth match of PSL 10 against Multan Sultans. This time, they won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Lahore Qalandars chased the target in the 19th over, winning the match by five wickets with six balls left.

Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United again in their seventh match of PSL 10.

United won the toss and decided to bowl first. In 20 overs, Qalandars scored 209 runs at the loss of six wickets. United was all out in the 17th over, scoring 121 runs. Lahore won the match by 88 runs.

Lahore Qalandars faced Quetta Gladiators again in their 8th match this season. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 111 runs in 11.3 overs at the loss of three wickets when a sandstorm hit the ground and the match concluded as a no-result game.

Lahore Qalandars faced Karachi Kings again in their ninth match in PSL 10. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Because of bad weather, Lahore Qalandars scored 160 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 15 overs under the DLS method. Karachi Kings were given the target of 168 runs, which they achieved in the 15th over at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by four wickets with three balls left.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table

Review how Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars perform at the HBL PSL 10 Points Table.

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Points Table

Peshawar Zalmi has played nine matches this season, winning twice against Multan Sultans, once against Islamabad United, and once against Lahore Qalandars, and losing twice to Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings, and once to Islamabad United. Peshawar Zalmi's Net Run Rate is currently -0.176, and it is in 5th place at the PSL 10 Points table with 8 points.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Points Table

Lahore Qalandars have played nine matches this season, winning against Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings, losing against Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans, and their match against Quetta Gladiators did not result. The Net Run Rate of Lahore Qalandars is currently +0.958 and is in 4th place on the PSL 10 Points table with 9 points.

PSL 10 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Squads

The following is the list of Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars' playing 11s for Pakistan Super League 10, Match 29.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

The Peshawar Zalmi playing 11 for PSL 2025 Match 29 will include the following players.

Babar Azam (C) Saim Ayub Tom Kohler-Cadmore George Linde Mohammad Ali Mohammad Haris Abdul Samad Hussain Talat Nahid Rana Arif Yaqoob Najeebullah Zadran Max Bryant Mehran Mumtaz Sufyan Moqim Ali Raza Maaz Sadaqat Ahmed Daniyal Alzarri Joseph Mitchell Owen Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam

Abdul Samad

Najeebullah Zadran

Max Bryant

Saim Ayub

Mohammad Haris

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Bowlers

The bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Ali Raza

Ahmed Daniyal

Arif Yaqoob

Alzarri Joseph

Mehran Mumtaz

Mohammad Ali

Nahid Rana

Sufyan Moqim

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 10 Match 29 will be among the following players.

George Linde

Hussain Talat

Maaz Sadaqat

Mitchell Owen

Luke Wood

Peshawar Zalmi 2025 Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Haris or Tom Kohler-Cadmore will be the wicketkeeper of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2025 Match 29.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

The playing 11 for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 Match 29 will include the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) Fakhar Zaman Daryl Mitchel Haris Rauf Kusal Perera Sikandar Raza Abdullah Shafique Jahandad Khan Zaman Khan Asif Afridi Asif Ali David Wiese Muhammad Akhlaq Rishad Hossain Mohammad Azab Momin Qamar Mohammad Naeem Sam Billings Salman Ali Mirza Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Batters

Batters for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Asif Ali

Mohammad Naeem

Kusal Perera

Muhammad Akhlaq

Sam Billings

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Bowlers

Bowlers for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 29 will be among the following players.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Azab

Momin Qamar

Salman Ali Mirza

Asif Afridi

Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars 2025 All-Rounders

All-rounders for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 Match 29 will include the following players.

Daryl Mitchel

David Wiese

Jahandad Khan

Rishad Hossain

Sikandar Raza

Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars 2025 Wicketkeepers

Kusal Perera, Muhammad Akhlaq, or Sam Billings will be the wicketkeepers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL Season 10.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of teams in previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win PSL 10 Match 29. However, Lahore Qalandars are playing well this season. We predict that Lahore Qalandars will win the 29th match in PSL 10. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any single delivery could swing momentum for either side.

PSL 10 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score

To stay updated, see the PSL 2025 Match 29, Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars' live score at 8 PM PST on Sunday, May 18, 2025, on UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.