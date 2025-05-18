UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed US President Donald Trump, who is in the UAE on a state visit.

An official welcome ceremony was held for President Trump upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

As the motorcade entered the palace grounds, the US President was greeted by a ceremonial honour guard on horseback, a procession of riders on camels, and performances by Emirati folk groups celebrating the occasion.

A community group also took part in the ceremony, including a number of outstanding students from space camps, as well as astronauts and space mission engineers.

Their presence underscored the UAE’s continued commitment to engaging with diverse groups in its national development efforts.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed then escorted the US President to the dais of honour, where the national anthems of both countries were played.

An honour guard was assembled, a 21-gun salute was fired in tribute to the visit, and groups of children waving the flags of both nations lined the ceremonial route.

President Trump also toured the “Guided by the stars” exhibition, which showcases the UAE’s journey in space exploration and highlights the early vision and interest of the nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in this field.



In honour of President Trump’s visit, US flags and welcome banners lined major roads and landmarks across Abu Dhabi, particularly along the route from the Presidential Airport to Qasr Al Watan.

Also present to welcome the US President were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; H.H.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along a number of ministers and senior officials.

The accompanying delegation included a number of US ministers and senior officials.