Open Menu

Pakistan PM Thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed For Helping Defuse Tensions With India

Ijaz Ahmad Published May 18, 2025 | 01:01 AM

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with India

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 May, 2025) Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep gratitude to UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE’s vital diplomatic role in helping reduce recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a telephone conversation, PM Sharif acknowledged the UAE's longstanding support for Pakistan, stating the UAE had "always stood by Pakistan, through thick and thin."
HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the ceasefire understanding and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s support for peace and stability in South Asia.


PM Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region and emphasized that the country remains committed to the ceasefire agreement with India.

He also underscored Pakistan's firm resolve to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the sanctity of the Indus Waters Treaty.
Later on social media platform X, the Pakistani Prime Minister reiterated his gratitude, calling Sheikh Mohamed his "dear brother" and praising the strong and growing ties between the two nations, especially in the area of economic cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Social Media UAE Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

46 seconds ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

49 seconds ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

52 seconds ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

7 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

7 minutes ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

7 minutes ago
PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

5 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

7 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan