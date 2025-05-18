Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with India

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 May, 2025) Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep gratitude to UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE’s vital diplomatic role in helping reduce recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a telephone conversation, PM Sharif acknowledged the UAE's longstanding support for Pakistan, stating the UAE had "always stood by Pakistan, through thick and thin."

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the ceasefire understanding and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s support for peace and stability in South Asia.



PM Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace in the region and emphasized that the country remains committed to the ceasefire agreement with India.

He also underscored Pakistan's firm resolve to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the sanctity of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Later on social media platform X, the Pakistani Prime Minister reiterated his gratitude, calling Sheikh Mohamed his "dear brother" and praising the strong and growing ties between the two nations, especially in the area of economic cooperation.