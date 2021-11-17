At least 10 civilians killed in western Niger

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Suspected militants killed at least 10 civilians in Niger near the border with Mali in the lawless "tri-border" region straddling the two countries and Burkina Faso, local officials said Wednesday.

A town official in Tillia told AFP that the attack on Tuesday in the nearby town of Bakorat left more than 10 dead, while another elected official said the toll was "around 10".

A third said the "violent clash" pitted gunmen against a self-defence militia in Bakorat.

The death toll may be higher, with the Air Info newspaper referring to around 20 "young civilians" killed.