UrduPoint.com

At Least 10 Civilians Killed In Western Niger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

At least 10 civilians killed in western Niger

Suspected militants killed at least 10 civilians in Niger near the border with Mali in the lawless "tri-border" region straddling the two countries and Burkina Faso, local officials said Wednesday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Suspected militants killed at least 10 civilians in Niger near the border with Mali in the lawless "tri-border" region straddling the two countries and Burkina Faso, local officials said Wednesday.

A town official in Tillia told AFP that the attack on Tuesday in the nearby town of Bakorat left more than 10 dead, while another elected official said the toll was "around 10".

A third said the "violent clash" pitted gunmen against a self-defence militia in Bakorat.

The death toll may be higher, with the Air Info newspaper referring to around 20 "young civilians" killed.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Young Mali Burkina Faso Niger May Border

Recent Stories

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social co ..

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social cooperation agreement

33 minutes ago
 SBCA demolishes number of illegal constructions in ..

SBCA demolishes number of illegal constructions in city

2 minutes ago
 Fire in Victoria Center Saddar extinguished

Fire in Victoria Center Saddar extinguished

2 minutes ago
 Federer hopes to return one last time from mid-202 ..

Federer hopes to return one last time from mid-2022

3 minutes ago
 Nationwide anti-measles, rubella immunization driv ..

Nationwide anti-measles, rubella immunization drive continues

3 minutes ago
 Larkana BISE declares HSC Part-II Humanities and C ..

Larkana BISE declares HSC Part-II Humanities and Commerce results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.