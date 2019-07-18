UrduPoint.com
At Least 11 Dead In Taliban Attack On Afghan Police HQ

Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:05 PM



At least 11 people were killed and scores more wounded Thursday when the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials and the insurgents said

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :At least 11 people were killed and scores more wounded Thursday when the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials and the insurgents said.

The assault comes amid a series of peace talks between Washington and the Taliban that both sides say are making progress, but which so far have yielded no reduction in violence in the gruelling Afghan conflict.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the afternoon attack in Afghanistan's second-largest city started with a car bomb, then saw gunmen storm the police compound.

"A number of mujahideen equipped with heavy and small arms breached the headquarters and launched their operations inside," he said.

Baheer Ahmadi, the Kandahar governor's spokesman, said in a statement that 11 people had been killed, including nine civilians and two police officers, while another 80 -- including women and children -- were wounded.

