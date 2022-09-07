At Least 15 People Die in Landslide in Western Uganda - Red Cross

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) At least 15 people have been killed by a landslide after heavy rains in Uganda's western district Kasese, the national Red Cross Society said on Wednesday.

"Kasese disaster Update; 15 dead bodies recovered from the landslide affected community.

Response action teams continue to offer rescue services together with the local authorities and community responders," the statement said.

The majority of the victims were mothers and children.

The landslide took place at around 04:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), according to the organization. Earlier in the day, 18 people were reported missing.