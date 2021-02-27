UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 16 People Died After COVID-19 Vaccination In Switzerland - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:00 AM

At Least 16 People Died After COVID-19 Vaccination in Switzerland - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) At least 16 people have died in Switzerland after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) said.

The watchdog said it had received reports about 364 suspected adverse drug reactions, with 199 of them linked to the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and 154 ones with Moderna's drug.

"In 16 serious cases, the people concerned died at differing intervals after receiving the vaccine. Their average age was 86, and the majority of them had serious pre-existing conditions," Swissmedic said in a statement on late Friday.

According to the agency, the study found out that the fatalities had not been caused by the vaccination.

Related Topics

Died Switzerland Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

5 hours ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

6 hours ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

6 hours ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

6 hours ago

US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince ..

6 hours ago

Colombia Creates Military Command to Counter Drug ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.