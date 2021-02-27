At Least 16 People Died After COVID-19 Vaccination in Switzerland - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) At least 16 people have died in Switzerland after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) said.

The watchdog said it had received reports about 364 suspected adverse drug reactions, with 199 of them linked to the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, and 154 ones with Moderna's drug.

"In 16 serious cases, the people concerned died at differing intervals after receiving the vaccine. Their average age was 86, and the majority of them had serious pre-existing conditions," Swissmedic said in a statement on late Friday.

According to the agency, the study found out that the fatalities had not been caused by the vaccination.